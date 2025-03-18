Roman Reigns to recruit new Wiseman & Enforcer, OTC betrayed by friend? 4 predictions for the Original Tribal Chief on the Road to WrestleMania 41 

Roman Reigns was on hiatus following his loss in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, the OTC returned last week on RAW to lay waste to Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Given how things unfolded, a potential Triple Threat match between the aforementioned names could be in the cards at WrestleMania 41. However, Reigns' Road to 'Mania could be filled with several twists and turns.

In this piece, we will cover four bold predictions for the OTC on the Road to The Show of Shows this year.

#4 Roman Reigns could target CM Punk and Seth Rollins on SmackDown

After his actions on last week's RAW, Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with CM Punk and Seth Rollins for the first time on SmackDown this week. Fans should expect this segment to turn into chaos sooner rather than later.

Roman Reigns could once again target both The Visionary and The Best in the World, leading to a massive brawl between the trio. This potential angle could then lead to the company announcing the expected Triple Threat match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins for WrestleMania 41.

#3 Paul Heyman could betray the OTC

Paul Heyman has not only been Roman Reigns' Wiseman but also his mentor. The legend has played a crucial part in the OTC's rise.

While Reigns considers Heyman one of his best friends, the veteran could shockingly betray the OTC in the coming days. As fans saw last week, Paul Heyman showed concern for his former client, CM Punk, following his battle with Seth Rollins.

This didn't sit down well with Reigns, who attacked The Best in the World. However, given his affinity towards Punk, Heyman could betray Reigns in the coming days to side with The Second City Saint.

#2 Roman Reigns could recruit a new Wiseman

If Paul Heyman does betray Roman Reigns, it could lead to the Original Tribal Chief recruiting a new Wiseman. Reigns could have Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, return to replace Heyman.

Rikishi has teased his involvement in the Bloodline saga on numerous occasions in the past. While that program has seemingly reached its end with Reigns' win over Solo Sikoa, Rikishi could still show up to manage the former Big Dog.

#1 The OTC could add a new Enforcer to his team

Rikishi may not be the only name to potentially side with Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania 41, as the OTC could add a new Enforcer to his team.

Since he can't tackle both CM Punk and Seth Rollins single-handedly, Reigns may recruit a new muscle, Hikuleo, to his squad. Hikuleo, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, reportedly signed a deal with WWE last year.

Hikuleo has yet to debut in the company. The creative team could book the giant to debut as Reigns' new Enforcer, helping him in his war against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

