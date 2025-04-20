Roman Reigns to recruit new Wiseman & Enforcer, OTC to form new Bloodline? 4 things the Tribal Chief could do after WWE WrestleMania 41 

The opening night of WrestleMania 41 saw Roman Reigns lock horns with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. While the OTC had his moments in the match, he failed to win the bout after a shocking twist.

The closing moments of the match saw Roman's Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betray both Punk and Reigns, to help Seth Rollins win the encounter. Following a major betrayal by Paul Heyman, it will be of interest to see how the OTC responds.

The following piece will take a look at four potential directions for Reigns after WWE WrestleMania 41:

#4. Roman Reigns could look to exact revenge on Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed the Tribal Chief's trust by choosing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. However, the veteran didn't stop there as he once again turned his back on the OTC on the opening night of WrestleMania 41.

Heyman low-blowed Reigns during the Triple Threat match, helping Seth Rollins escape with a big win. Given how things unfolded, an irate Reigns could look to exact revenge on the legend in the coming days.

#3. Reigns could join forces with CM Punk

Roman Reigns was at loggerheads with CM Punk ever since the Best in the World eliminated the OTC from the men's Royal Rumble match, but things may change between the duo after last night. Given how both Punk and Reigns were betrayed by Paul Heyman, the two stalwarts could team up against the common enemy.

The Second City Saint and the Original Tribal Chief could settle their differences to join forces with each other. The duo could then target Heyman and Seth Rollins, leading to a mouthwatering feud.

#2. The OTC could recruit a new Wiseman

With Paul Heyman siding with Seth Rollins on the opening night of WrestleMania 41, the OTC could recruit a new Wiseman in the coming days. Reigns could have The Usos' father, Rikishi, return to replace Paul Heyman as his new Wiseman.

Rikishi has teased his return to WWE on several occasions over the last year. While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change following WrestleMania 41. The veteran could return to join forces with Reigns in WWE.

#1. Roman Reigns could form a new Bloodline

After potentially recruiting Rikishi as his new Wiseman, Roman Reigns could have Hikuleo debut as his new Enforcer. Hikuleo, who is Tama Tonga's half-brother, reportedly signed with WWE last year.

The six-feet-eight-inch giant could debut in the coming days as Reigns' muscle. The OTC could form a new version of The Bloodline with Rikishi and Hikuleo as his Wiseman and Enforcer, respectively, before targeting Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

