Roman Reigns to reform The Shield with 2 monsters, WWE star fired? 4 Predictions for RAW and SmackDown this week 

The post-WrestleMania 41 editions of WWE RAW and SmackDown lived up to the expectations of fans. Both shows were spectacular, action-packed, and filled with big moments.

Ad

The company will look to keep the ball rolling in the new week. The upcoming episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown could have some big things in store for fans.

In this piece, we will cover four bold predictions for WWE Raw and SmackDown this week:

#4. Gunther could be fired by Triple H

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Following that, The Ring General took his frustrations out on the commentary team on RAW after WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

Due to his actions, Gunther has been fined and suspended from the company indefinitely. Despite this, the Imperium leader could make an appearance on WWE RAW to confront Adam Pearce.

This segment, however, could turn south with Gunther attacking the RAW General Manager. If so, WWE's CCO, Triple H, could take matters into his own hands and fire Gunther from the company.

However, this potential angle would be a work and a great way to take the Imperium leader off television, given he has reportedly requested some time off. Gunther could be reinstated once he is ready to come back.

Ad

#3. Lyra Valkyria could hit back at Becky Lynch on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW following WrestleMania. Following that, Big Time Becks turned heel to lay waste to Lyra.

Given how things unfolded, Lynch may appear on the red brand this week to address fans about her heel turn. However, she could be confronted by Lyra Valkyria.

The former NXT star could hit back at the legend, standing tall over her to end the segment.

Ad

#2. Aleister Black could get his first win in his second WWE run

Aleister Black made a blockbuster return on Friday's SmackDown. The former AEW star took out The Miz following his comeback.

Given that, Black could face The A-Lister in a singles match on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. If that happens, fans should expect the stalwart to make easy work of The A-Lister to earn an easy win, kicking off his second run with the Stamford-based company on a high note.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could reform The Shield

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were betrayed by Paul Heyman at The Show of Shows. Following that, the duo was taken out by Seth Rollins and his new accomplice, Bron Breakker on RAW.

Given Rollins will likely add more members to his ranks, Roman could form his own faction to wage war with The Visionary. The OTC could team up with CM Punk and Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo, who is rumored to debut soon to form a new stable.

The OTC could name his potential faction 'The Shield 2.0' to get under Rollins' skin as The Visionary was an original member and the architect of the legendary Shield faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More