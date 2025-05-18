Roman Reigns to reform The Shield with 2 names; Jey Uso injured? 3 Things WWE could be planning for Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 is just a week away. The spectacle will emanate live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 24.

The company has announced a loaded card for the upcoming special. Aside from that, the creative team could also be planning some big surprises for the show.

The following piece will explore three such big things that could unfold at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#3. Gunther could injure Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Jey Uso will put the World Heavyweight Title on the line against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. While The YEET Master is expected to retain his title, the night may not end well for him as he could be ambushed by Gunther.

The Ring General could appear following Jey's potential win over Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event and launch a brutal attack on The YEET Master. The Ring General will get a shot at the World Heavyweight Title on June 9 on WWE RAW.

Hence, he could look to injure The YEET Master before the title bout, which would give him a huge advantage.

#2. Cody Rhodes could return

R-Truth will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at SNME 2025. However, the veteran dethroning The Cenation Leader seems highly unlikely.

Fans should expect John Cena to make easy work of Truth, earning a dominant win over him. Following that, the 17-time WWE world champion could launch a brutal attack on him.

This potential angle could lead to the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare could return to save R-Truth from his "childhood hero."

#1. Roman Reigns could re-form The Shield with Sami Zayn and CM Punk

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. The Visionary's manager, Paul Heyman, will likely interfere in the match.

If so, Roman Reigns, who is currently on a hiatus, could return to take out his former Wiseman. The Original Tribal Chief could help The Best in the World and the former Honorary Uce even the odds against Rollins and Co.

Following that, Reigns could then join forces with the babyface duo, forming a new faction to fight Seth Rollins' stable. The OTC could name the new faction as The Shield 2.0 to mock Rollins.

