Roman Reigns has been off WWE programming ever since he was taken down by Seth Rollins and his muscle, Bron Breakker, on the edition of RAW after WrestleMania. However, the Original Tribal Chief is rumored to return shortly.

Ad

There are numerous ways the creative team could bring back The Head of the Table.

The following piece will cover three such ways Reigns could make a comeback to WWE:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#3. Roman Reigns could return with his new Wiseman

Roman Reigns' former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed him at WrestleMania 41. The veteran turned his back on the OTC to join forces with Seth Rollins, helping him defeat Reigns and CM Punk at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

With Heyman gone, the Original Tribal Chief currently doens't have anyone by his side. However, that may not be the case for too long as Reigns could return with a new Wiseman.

The OTC could recruit Rikishi as his new Wiseman. The legend, who is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, has teased his return to WWE on numerous occasions in the past.

While nothing has come of it yet, things may change after Saturday Night's Main Event as he could accompany Roman Reigns as his new Wiseman.

Ad

#2. The OTC could win the men's Money in the Bank briefcase

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has started gearing up for Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The spectacle is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025.

A potential direction could see Roman Reigns make his epic return during the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The OTC could take out one of the participants right before the match, replacing him in the match.

If that is indeed the case, it won't come as a surprise if Reigns became the 2025 MITB winner. While this currently seems a bit far-fetched, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could reform The Shield

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag match after interference from Bronson Reed last night at Saturday Night's Main Event. The behemoth returned last night to join forces with Rollins.

Given Roman has unfinished business with Seth, he could form his own faction to fight his former partner. The OTC could settle his differences and join forces with CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth, Bron and Bronson Reed.

Roman could name his faction the new Shield to get under Seth Rollins' skin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More