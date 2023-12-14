Roman Reigns to remain absent for another month after WWE SmackDown return this week? Schedule explored

Roman Reigns has reached an exalted status in WWE, where he makes sporadic appearances on television. He is set to make his much-anticipated return on this week's episode of SmackDown emanating from the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Fans have been wondering if The Tribal Chief will once again go on a hiatus following his return this week. However, that's not the case, as the WWE Universe will get to see him make a few regular appearances on television. He is advertised for the January 5th and January 19th episodes of SmackDown.

It is important to note that the December 15 episode of SmackDown will be followed by the tapings of next week's episode. It is because WWE will grant a week off to the superstars to enjoy the holiday weekend leading up to Christmas.

Therefore, Roman Reigns will likely be featured on the December 22 edition of the blue brand as well, as it will be a pre-recorded show. If it happens, Reigns will be part of two consecutive episodes of SmackDown starting this week.

There is currently no news on whether WWE will tape the December 29 episode of the blue brand. Quite possibly, the company will make it a "Best of 2023" show, featuring a recap of the entire year.

Will Roman Reigns start cooking his Royal Rumble feud?

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming for a long time, and a lot of things have happened during his absence. One of the superstars who has been lurking to prey upon The Tribal Chief is Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator is on a rampage to exact vengeance from each and every member of The Bloodline. He even sent an ultimatum to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after signing with the blue brand.

Roman Reigns will make his presence known this week on SmackDown and will possibly sow the seeds for his Royal Rumble feud. Although Rumble is still more than a month away, WWE will likely start the build-up of the matches soon.

With Reigns making a rare appearance on SmackDown after a long time, the company will look to make the most of it. The Tribal Chief will possibly confront Randy Orton this week on the blue brand.

It could be the herald of their potential feud for the January extravaganza. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the storyline unfolds this week after Roman Reigns returns to WWE.

