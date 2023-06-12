Roman Reigns should replace The Usos with a WWE powerhouse tag team in The Bloodline

The Usos have proved that they are better off alone in recent months, and given the current storyline, both members could be kicked out of the group by Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso has a decision to make in the coming weeks, but it appears that following his ultimatum to Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief may be less likely to take his side. Without The Usos, Reigns will be alone with Solo Sikoa and Heyman, so he could be forced to recruit some new members.

One team that could have their head turned by Roman Reigns is The Viking Raiders, the two men have been struggling since their move over to RAW, and being taken under the wing of The Tribal Cheif would be a step in the right direction.

Valhalla seems as though she could be interested in negotiating the use of The Viking Raiders, especially if Reigns needs another team to handle The Usos for him.

Will Roman Reigns add more members to The Bloodline?

The Viking Raiders may not be the only stars who are open to being recruited by Reigns, since The Judgment Day was once part of a deal with The Bloodline leader.

Not only that, but Ava Raine down in NXT is a real-life family member of both Reigns and The Bloodline. She is currently working in NXT, but this could change now that she has begun wrestling matches on the brand.

Reigns has several options since he is the most powerful person on the main roster at present, and there are several stars who would be open to negotiating a deal with Reigns.

Do you think Roman Reigns will want to recruit new members to The Bloodline if The Usos are kicked out? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

