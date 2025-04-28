Roman Reigns to be replaced; major world title match confirmed for Backlash 2025? 4 Things Nick Aldis can announce on WWE RAW this week

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will replace Adam Pearce as the RAW General Manager on the show tonight from Kansas City. However, Aldis coming into RAW right after WrestleMania 41 can be for other reasons also.

Since the WWE Draft season is also around the corner, the 38-year-old WWE executive can also strike some deals with the superstars on the red brand. He can also rope in a big star for SmackDown, who could be Roman Reigns' potential replacement on the blue brand.

On that note, here are four things Nick Aldis can do on Monday Night RAW tonight:

#4. Take a star from RAW as Roman Reigns' replacement on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is perhaps going through one of the toughest moments of his WWE career. The OTC lost his Undisputed WWE Championship a year ago and could not even get a rematch. To make matters worse, his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has also now betrayed him, while his OG Bloodline teammates are also busy looking after their careers. Last week on RAW, he was speared by Bron Breakker out of nowhere.

Therefore, it appears that he might take some time off, which also warrants a replacement. Nick Aldis can have a word with a superstar on Monday Night RAW and ask him to serve as Reigns' replacement on the show.

#3. Confirm IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for WWE Women's World Championship at Backlash

Nick Aldis can also announce a title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash next month. Last week on RAW, the Damage CTRL leader squared off against the NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. However, their match was interrupted by NXT Superstars, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, who attacked SKY and Stephanie.

Rhea Ripley came out to save the day for the duo and had a mini stare-down with the Damage CTRL leader. The Eradicator can also ask for a rematch on tonight's episode of RAW, and Aldis can then confirm the match at Backlash next month.

#2. Announce a number one contender's match for New Day's Tag Team titles

Nick Aldis can also announce a number one contender's match for New Day's World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW tonight. The match could be between The War Raiders and either LWO or the Creed Brothers tonight on RAW.

Erik and Ivar are expected to come out victorious in this clash and have a rematch against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at Backlash next month, given how they lost their titles at WrestleMania.

#1. Aldis can announce Logan Paul as Jey Uso's challenger for Backlash

Logan Paul has already said that he has a message to deliver on Monday Night RAW tonight. That message could be for Jey Uso, who currently doesn't have a challenger to his title. Aldis can tell Jey Uso that, since Gunther won't be getting his rematch because of his suspension, Logan Paul would get the opportunity at Backlash.

Logan Paul is coming fresh off a victory over WWE legend AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. The Maverick might now look to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso.

