Roman Reigns to retire as Tribal Chief and bring back iconic gimmick upon his WWE return? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in the world of professional wrestling. The Original Tribal Chief started the year strong by regaining possession of the “Ula Fala" after defeating Solo Sikoa on January 6, 2025. This was RAW’s debut show on the global streaming platform Netflix.

With Reigns once again becoming the Undisputed Tribal Chief, fans anticipated a significant push for the 39-year-old, and many assumed that the OTC would finally reclaim the titles he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. To this end, Roman Reigns entered the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match with considerable momentum.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse for the OTC when CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously. That wasn’t enough; Rollins snapped and went after Reigns and stomped the Original Tribal Chief’s head twice - once on the floor and again on the steel steps. Since then, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hasn’t appeared on television.

In a surprising twist, Roman Reigns might return to retire the iconic Tribal Chief character and could revive his old The Shield powerhouse gimmick to play mind games with Seth Rollins, who attacked his former faction mate at the 2025 Rumble. Reports suggest the creative team is seriously considering booking a big match between Rollins and Reigns at 'Mania.

Meanwhile, it seems the Bloodline saga has reached its conclusion. The Rock seemingly began a new feud with Cody Rhodes, with seeds planted for their potential match on the latest episode of SmackDown, where The Final Boss expressed he was after The American Nightmare’s soul. This means Rocky may not be part of The Bloodline storyline any longer, as many expected.

To craft an engaging feud against Rollins, Roman Reigns could bring back the iconic “Shield” powerhouse character, sporting his old attire to play mind games with The Visionary, much like what Rollins did to the Original Tribal Chief during their encounter at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this time.

When Seth Rollins broke character and praised Roman Reigns

Last year, Seth Rollins had an intriguing interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN. During the conversation, The Visionary broke character and praised his on-screen bitter rival Roman Reigns, despite their heated rivalry. He stated that the OTC was one of the greatest and also referred to him as his brother.

"He is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother; we came up together. He is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it. No doubt," said Rollins.

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for Rollins and Reigns saga in the coming months.

