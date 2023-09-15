Roman Reigns to return after 35 days on WWE SmackDown tonight? What to expect

Roman Reigns last appeared on the August 11, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief tried to take out Jey Uso, but was caught by his cousin with a superkick to the head. Fans might be wondering if Reigns will return after 35 days on the blue brand tonight.

Reigns isn’t expected to work the September 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. He’s reportedly on his post-SummerSlam hiatus. Word on the internet is that he may show up on the blue brand post-Fastlane.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is rumored to work November’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns has been a consistent attraction for the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia, having main evented past iterations of the event.

The SmackDown star main evented Crown Jewel 2022 against Roman Reigns. The pair lit up Mrsool Park with their incredible performance in a match that had The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the return of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will be Grayson Waller’s guest on his talk show. Also set for SmackDown, the Payback rematch between LA Knight and The Miz.

Roman Reigns' PWI 500 ranking revealed

Roman Reigns topped the 2022 PWI 500 ranking. However, the same cannot be said for this year, as The Tribal Chief dropped to number two on the 2023 PWI 500 ranking. Reigns was toppled by his former tag team partner, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary gained the number one sport for a record-tying third time, having previously clinched the coveted spot in 2015 and 2019. This year’s number three spot belongs to Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) of AEW.

Expand Tweet

All three members of The Shield have dominated the kayfabe list just like they did the competition back in the day.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!