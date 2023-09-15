Top 5 WWE Superstars in the 2023 PWI 500 list: Roman Reigns is #2

The 2023 PWI 500 list dropped the other day, and Roman Reigns is not number 1. The Tribal Chief, at least on paper, has been overthrown by former Shield member and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

For those unaware, the 2023 PWI 500 list is a compilation of the top 500 wrestlers on the planet for this year. Those who have made the list (no pun intended) have been able to do so because of their win-loss record, number of title wins, and quality of competition, among other (kayfabe) criteria.

Fans may be surprised to know that all three former members of The Shield have taken the top three spots on the 2023 PWI 500 list. It is safe to say that the Architect of the Shield has finally managed to best his former stablemates for the number one spot, even though it’s on paper.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 WWE Superstars on the list.

#1. Seth Rollins topped the 2023 PWI 500 list

Seth Rollins is, without a doubt, the workhorse of WWE. The Visionary has been one of their most dependable performers for years. Rollins’ ability to work consistently through multiple injuries doesn’t get enough credit. On top of that, he never fails to deliver his 100% inside the ring.

It’s the third time Rollins has been declared the number one wrestler in the world, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The World Heavyweight Champion originally took the first spot in 2015. He accomplished it again in 2019. The year 2023 also belongs to him.

#2. Roman Reigns became number 2

Fans of the Tribal Chief might’ve been gutted to find out that their favorite superstar was not number one on the 2023 PWI 500 list. Reigns was overthrown by the man who was responsible for putting together and destroying The Shield in the first place, Seth Rollins.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had previously been at the top of the PWI 500 twice. Roman Reigns topped the kayfabe rankings list in 2016. He re-emerged as the top player after a very successful 2021-22.

#3. Gunther recently broke a stellar WWE record

Gunther has been putting on bangers after bangers ever since he signed with WWE a couple of years ago. The former Walter had an 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion. He won the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship in June 2022 and restored it to its former glory.

He nearly went the distance at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He topped all of those achievements by breaking The Honky Tonk Man’s record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time.

#4. Cody Rhodes made it to the top 10

Cody Rhodes had an illustrious WWE comeback in 2022. The American Nightmare spent the first three months of his second WWE stint by putting on a series of incredible matches with Seth Rollins.

He suffered a major setback in the form of a gruesome injury but made his return at Royal Rumble 2023.

The win was followed by a stunning loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spent the first six to seven months of 2023 trying to get back to writing his story. He was previously number six on the PWI 500 list. This year, he lost four points to close at number 10 on the 2023 PWI 500 list.

#5. Carmelo Hayes improved his ranking tremendously

Carmelo Hayes has come a long way since he emerged as NXT’s breakout star in 2021. Melo had a very successful 2022-23 when it came to win-loss ratio and title matches. He dethroned Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver earlier this year.

He solidified his status as the new face of NXT with solid feuds against the likes of Wes Lee and Ilja Dragunov. The 29-year-old star landed the 13th spot on the 2023 PWI 500 list, jumping 64 places up from the previous year’s ranking.