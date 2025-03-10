Roman Reigns to return with 6'8" giant & legend; 5 big names to return? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW & SmackDown could be one of the biggest shows of the year so far. While tonight's RAW will emanate from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, SmackDown will be live from Barcelona, Spain, on Friday night.

The company has announced a stacked card for both shows. Aside from some spectacular, action-packed matches, fans may witness some big surprises unfold this week.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week:

#4. Becky Lynch could return on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has been on a hiatus ever since she faced a heartbreaking loss against Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match on RAW in May 2024. Her contract subsequently expired in June.

However, The Man reportedly signed a new contract earlier this year, and she could return tonight at The Garden to kick off her WrestleMania feud.

Given she has a score to settle with Liv Morgan, Big Time Becks could return on WWE RAW to target The Judgment Day member. Becky could lay waste to Liv to plant seeds of a massive WrestleMania match.

#3. Big E could return to cost The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team match on tonight's WWE RAW. However, this could turn into something more, as Big E could make a surprise return during the bout.

The former New Day member has been off WWE TV ever since he was humiliated by Woods and Kofi on The New Day's 10th-anniversary special segment last December. However, he may make a comeback in the upcoming episode of RAW to hit back at his former stablemates by costing them a potential win.

#2. Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman could return with Hikuelo

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since the Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated from the 30-man Battle Royal by CM Punk before being brutalized by Seth Rollins. With The Best in The World set to lock horns with The Visionary in a Steel Cage Match tonight, Roman Reigns could return to exact revenge on them.

However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief may not return alone. Roman Reigns could be accompanied by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and his new muscle, Hikuleo.

Hikuleo, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, reportedly signed a deal with WWE last year. The six-foot-eight-inch giant could appear alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman and help the OG Bloodline leader decimate Punk and Rollins tonight.

#1. Kevin Owens could return to lay waste to Randy Orton

Randy Orton will face Carmelo Hayes in a singles contest on this week's SmackDown. The Viper is expected to win the match comfortably.

However, things may not end well for Orton following his win, as he could be attacked by Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter could return to blindside The Apex Predator before laying waste to him.

This potential angle would then set up their WrestleMania match beautifully.

