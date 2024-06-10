Roman Reigns to return with former WWE champion and 32-year-old to face the new Bloodline? Exploring potential feud

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting Roman Reigns' return from his hiatus, especially after what happened on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa seemingly mocked The Tribal Chief by hitting a spear on Montez Ford, before he, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa hit a triple Powerbomb on Kevin Owens.

Reigns might not take too kindly to that, nor would he be thrilled by the direction The Bloodline has taken recently. He could return to WWE with a couple of allies of his own, setting up a civil war within the family. Solo should be concerned, especially after how he kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group.

The tag team specialist was removed from The Bloodline after WrestleMania 40. Uso is yet to return, which could mean he will be back alongside Roman Reigns. The two of them weren't on bad terms during 'Mania season, so expect Jimmy to be on the babyface side of The Bloodline.

Trending

However, The Big Uce might have another trick up his sleeve. What if Jacob Fatu debuts as part of Reigns' babyface crew? It would instantly make him an important figure, with The Tribal Chief putting his cousin's in-ring skills over. Plus, debuting as a babyface would be a huge swerve for everyone expecting Fatu to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

This would lead to a huge six-man tag team match at SummerSlam. No matter the outcome, it would elevate all of the recent signings if they share the ring with Roman Reigns at a major premium live event. The storyline can take many different directions going forward.

Jey Uso could get involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as well

While he is thriving as a singles star on RAW, Jey Uso will likely return to SmackDown to be a part of the Bloodline civil war. He could help the babyfaces after Jacob Fatu potentially switches sides and joins Solo Sikoa's group. However, there's work to be done for it to happen.

Expand Tweet

The YEET Master will need to forgive Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns before a reunion can happen. It may end up being a slow-burning angle, ultimately leading to an emotional moment between the three original members of The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback