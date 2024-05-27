Roman Reigns may not return to fight The Bloodline alone

Roman Reigns is currently away from WWE, following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Fans are desperate for him to return after the changes made to The Bloodline in his absence.

Solo Sikoa is now in charge after claiming The Tribal Chief spoke to him. However, he may not like what Solo has done to The Bloodline. The additions of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were ill-advised. Reigns never brought them on board due to their dangerous past, as revealed by Paul Heyman.

As a result, the former Undisputed WWE Champion may return to oppose Solo Sikoa. And he won't be alone. There's one person who can join Roman Reigns in this battle; someone who hates the new Bloodline. Jimmy Uso, who was replaced by Tama Tonga in the group, must return alongside his cousin.

As long as he's recovered from his injury, Uso and Reigns could come back together to wage war on the Tongan branch of The Bloodline. There are multiple reasons to believe it will happen, so let's get into it.

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns left

For all of his faults, Roman Reigns never actually betrayed any of his family members. Nobody was kicked out of The Bloodline during his reign, with Jimmy Uso's removal happening with Solo Sikoa in charge.

Reigns rules with love most of the time, which is enough reason for Uso to trust him. Also, they never really had much tension despite Jimmy's weird antics after re-joining The Bloodline last year.

The Tribal Chief is always a step ahead

Aside from WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has always been well-prepared for any situation. This likely won't change when he returns, so The Tribal Chief will definitely have backup. There aren't many better partners he can pick than a vengeful Jimmy Uso.

Reigns could potentially bring a brand new family member to his version of The Bloodline. While that is an intriguing prospect, it will likely just be him and Uso initially. But, with that in mind, there is only one destination the fans would want.

It could lead to an emotional reunion with Jey Uso

It will take some work from WWE Creative, but Jey Uso must reunite with his brother, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns soon. This is why it's important for the latter two to return together, as it would re-establish the close bond between them.

Expand Tweet

The YEET Master can join them later at a time of need close to Survivor Series, potentially setting up a WarGames Match between both sides of The Bloodline. How Jey mends fences with Jimmy and Reigns is another question entirely, though.

Will Roman Reigns return alongside Jimmy Uso? Leave your predictions using the discuss button!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback