Real reason Roman Reigns did not want the Tongan bloodline in WWE seemingly revealed: Analysing Paul Heyman's words

Roman Reigns took a hiatus after losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. During his break, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline, kicked out Jimmy Uso, and made some new recruitments. While Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are from the Samoan family, we have found out the reason why The Tribal Chief didn't want them in the faction.

During the latest episode of SmackDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Paul Heyman addressed Tonga Loa's absence from the show. The Wiseman told Solo Sikoa the main reason why Roman Reigns didn't recruit the Togans in the faction.

Heyman revealed that The Tribal Chief didn't bring in Haku's sons to The Bloodline due to their dangerous past. This is very the reason the Special Counsel could not get Tonga Loa to cross the United States border.

The Hall of Famer revealed that the background of Tonga Loa is the main reason he couldn't get past the customs and travel to the Middle East. He emphasized how dangerous the Togan brothers were and why Roman Reigns didn't bring them earlier on. However, Solo Sikoa shut Heyman down by saying he is in charge when Roman Reigns isn't around.

Roman Reigns could return to WWE sooner than we think

Since his loss at WrestleMania 40, Reigns has been missing on WWE TV. Multiple reports previously suggested that The Head of the Table could return around SummerSlam.

While a recent update noted that The Bloodline leader could return sooner than we think after wrapping up, a report from Ringside News states there is no clear indication of his return to the company.

The Tribal Chief is not on TV currently but many online rumors have suggested that he is actively involved in The Bloodline storyline and how it is being shaped. We are assuming the culmination of this story will be a much bigger, worse, and more intense Bloodline Civil War 2.0. The only question is when will Reigns return to continue this story.

While many fans feel SummerSlam is a good premium live event for this match to happen, Survivor Series: WarGames could be a better option. A rivalry of this intensity with wrestlers of that pedigree would suit a match like WarGames. It will be interesting to see what is the road ahead for the Bloodline storyline.