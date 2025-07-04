Roman Reigns to return & immediately get injured because of former Bloodline team member? Potential explored

With SummerSlam just four weeks ago, one of the massive names expected to be on the show, but hasn't been seen since WrestleMania weekend, is The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. This has raised questions about whether he will have a match at SummerSlam or make a return at the show, possibly during or after the main event match, much like he did last year.

Reigns was, of course, pinned by Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania in a Triple Threat match also involving CM Punk, after a betrayal at the hands of Paul Heyman. On the RAW that followed, both men were taken out by Rollins and his new enforcer, Bron Breakker.

While Punk, alongside OG Bloodline guys Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, has been a part of the resistance against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, the OTC is still nursing its wounds. This makes it clear that if Reigns returns in time to build for a match at SummerSlam, he will target Rollins and Breakker, setting up a match with either of them for the PLE. However, something unfortunate might be in store for The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

In August, the Head of the Table is scheduled to begin filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, alongside his former rival, Cody Rhodes. Therefore, he will need to be taken off TV immediately after SummerSlam. An injury angle seems to be the most likely excuse to write him off TV again.

Whether Reigns faces Rollins or Breakker, the latter being more likely due to the Seth Rollins-CM Punk feud, the difference maker might prove to be Bronson Reed, who could appear during or after the match to injure Roman Reigns. Bronson and Bron laying waste to Reigns would be some sight to behold! Much like he did to Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed could brutalise Roman Reigns with Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami.

Reed and Reigns were, of course, on opposite sides at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, as part of the bootleg Bloodline and the OG Bloodline. These developments could also prompt Jey Uso and/or Sami Zayn to continue fighting off Rollins & company, now on behalf of Reigns, over the following weeks, setting up the OG Bloodline's reunion after Roman Reigns returns from filming for the Street Fighter movie. All of this could potentially lead to one of the biggest matches of this decade.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins: the endgame?

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk is expected to be one of the main events of SummerSlam, with the match possibly even being contested for the World Heavyweight Championship. This is expected to wrap up the year-long feud between the two men. Rollins may then move on to Roman Reigns, with both men possibly set for a clash at WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins remains one of the biggest matches WWE can do right now. Despite simmering tensions that have been perennial and occasionally burst out, they haven't had a proper singles match that ended cleanly in almost nine years. As surprising as that is, Rollins was the only person (besides Cody Rhodes, of course) to have defeated Reigns in a one-on-one match during the 1316-day Undisputed Championship reign.

Seth Rollins' win at the Royal Rumble 2022 PLE came via DQ after he mentally broke Reigns to the point that an incensed Reigns started a vicious assault on him with a steel chair.

This remains the last time they both went one-on-one, with a steel chair having always been a major symbol in all their conflicts in a call-back to the moment that changed the course of professional wrestling 11 years ago.

