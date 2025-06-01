Roman Reigns to return with legend & win MITB; New faction to debut? 3 Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will emanate live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California this Saturday. The company has so far announced four matches for the extravaganza, including the two MITB ladder matches.

Given it's one of the biggest premium live events of the year, some big things could unfold on June 7. The creative team could be planning some major twists for the event, which could set the tone for the summer.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for Money in the Bank 2025:

#3. Roxanne Perez could win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase

The women's MITB ladder match will be one of the biggest matches at Money in the Bank 2025. Five names, including Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss and Naomi hve already qualified for the high-profile bout.

The last spot will most likely be taken by Liv Morgan this Monday night. While it could be anybody's game, Roxanne Perez could be the one to beat the odds to win the coveted briefcase this year.

The former NXT star has been impressive since her debut. The company also seems high on her, and could award her with a big win on Saturday night.

#2. The Rock could return at Money in the Bank 2025 with Travis Scott and form a new faction

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will take on John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025. However, the babyfaces may suffer a big loss due to The Rock's interference.

The Final Boss, who is currently on a hiatus, could return to help The Cenation Leader and The Maverick defeat The American Nightmare and The YEET Master. However, The Rock may not return alone.

The People's Champion could be accompanied by Travis Scott. The two megastars could take out Cody and Jey and join forces with Logan and Cena to announce the formation of a new faction.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Rikishi

Roman Reigns has also been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, The Tribal Chief could make an epic comeback at Money in the Bank 2025.

Roman Reigns could return with WWE legend Rikishi. The veteran could be Paul Heyman's replacement and the OTC's new Wiseman.

After that, Reigns could take out one of the participants of the men's MITB ladder match backstage before replacing him in the bout. If that is indeed the case, the Original Tribal Chief could go on to win this year's MITB with the help of Rikishi.

