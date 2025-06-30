Roman Reigns to return with monster & attack 4 stars, 2 new champs crowned? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown after Night of Champions 2025

Following a spectacular Night of Champions 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for the fallout episode of WWE RAW and SmackDown this week. The company has announced a stacked card for the red brand's show tonight.

WWE will also be taping this week's SmackDown immediately after RAW tonight, which will air on July 4. From epic returns to surprise title changes to new storylines, fans should expect some big things to unfold on both shows.

The following piece will cover four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after Night of Champions 2025:

#4. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day could become the new World Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on tonight's WWE RAW. However, Kingston and Woods may lose their titles due to interference from Roxanne Perez.

With Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio currently out with an injury, Perez could make her presence felt during the title match to help The Judgment Day. The former NXT star could distract The New Day, leading to Balor and JD taking advantage of the situation to become new champs.

#3. Cody Rhodes could vow to dethrone John Cena on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025. The American Nightmare will now challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Following a spectacular win, Rhodes could appear on this week's SmackDown to address the fans. The American Nightmare could vow to dethrone The Cenation Leader before calling him out. This potential angle could lead to a potential confrontation between the duo.

#2. Jacob Fatu could be saved by Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa prevailed over Jacob Fatu due to interference from JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga to win the United States Championship at Night of Champions 2025. The Street Champion could potentially appear on this week's SmackDown to celebrate his big win.

However, he could be interrupted by an irate Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf could attack Solo and his new Bloodline, only to be outnumbered by the heels. This potential angle could lead to Jimmy Uso showing up to make the save.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Zilla Fatu

Sami Zayn and Penta will take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag match on WWE RAW tonight. However, potential interference from Seth Rollins during the match seems a no-brainer.

The Visionary could interfere to help his team emerge victorious. Afterward, the heels could gang up on Sami and Penta, launching a brutal post-match attack.

This potential angle could lead to Roman Reigns' return. The OTC, who has been on a hiatus since WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, could return to help Sami and Penta even the odds against Seth's faction.

However, Reigns may not return alone. The Tribal Chief could return with his own muscle, Zilla Fatu. The 25-year-old is the son of the late legend Umaga and has made a name for himself in the independent circuit.

Roman Reigns could introduce him as his new Enforcer tonight on WWE RAW. The duo could appear to save Sami Zayn and Penta by taking out Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman

