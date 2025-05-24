Roman Reigns to return and reunite the Bloodline? Analyzing clues after Jacob Fatu throws down ultimatum on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania. Amid his absence, a lot of things have happened within the Bloodline saga on SmackDown. Although it looked like the OTC was done with it, a new possibility arose that he could once again get involved in this family drama. The 39-year-old could write a new chapter of the Bloodline upon his return.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa mocked Jimmy Uso, telling the latter that Reigns had left him high and dry. The Street Champion wanted to show Big Jim that his faction, comprising Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, had solidarity, unlike the OG Bloodline. However, that was not the case. Fatu does not seem to be on the same page as Sikoa and Co.

The Samoan Werewolf sent an ultimatum this week, stating that JC Mateo is not part of his bloodline and that he has no liking for the latter. While Solo Sikoa has been trying to foster an outsider, Jacob Fatu is completely against it. This is where Roman Reigns can make his entry in the Bloodline saga. As the undisputed Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table, he may feel responsible for fixing his family conflict.

Roman Reigns could bring The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu—all the real members of his family under one umbrella to reunite the Bloodline. Meanwhile, on the other side could be JC Mateo and the Tongans (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo). Should it happen, it would create a seismic shift, giving rise to a whole new saga in WWE.

This could lead to a blockbuster storyline with the Anoa'i family members on one side and the non-Bloodline members on the other side. However, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell what happens.

Roman Reigns to be part of the Bloodline saga at this year's SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest annual events, and the company often builds marquee matches for its top stars. When it comes to Roman Reigns, there have been questions about what his direction will be for the grand spectacle. However, it does not look like he will be part of the Bloodline saga at the PLE.

Reigns' current storyline has been revolving around Seth Rollins on RAW. He has a score to settle with his former Shield brother after what happened at WrestleMania 41 and on the following RAW. Therefore, the OTC is expected to resume his storyline with Rollins upon his return.

This feud is expected to run the entire summer, leading all the way to SummerSlam 2025. However, when it comes to the Bloodline saga, Roman Reigns could be part of it at some point down the line. It does not look like his storyline will converge with it at this point.

However, Triple H's era is known for unpredictability, and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell what's in store for the OTC.

