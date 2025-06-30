Roman Reigns to return and save former hated rival from brutal attack on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions is officially in the books as well, and there is no sign of Roman Reigns’ return yet. The former Undisputed WWE Champion was last seen on RAW after WrestleMania when Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins aligned to unleash a brutal attack on the star to write him off TV.

The WWE Universe expected Reigns to return during the main event at Night of Champions. The main event featured CM Punk challenging John Cena for the Undisputed title. Mr. Money in the Bank attempted to cash in his contract during the match after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed created some chaos. However, the cash-in attempt failed after chaos broke out in the arena. While fans waited for Reigns to make his appearance, the Tribal Chief didn’t come out.

With his cash-in attempt having failed, Seth Rollins might come out furious this week on WWE RAW. On the other hand, CM Punk would also be furious after Rollins’ appearance ended up being a distraction for him, which led to his loss. With the two confronting each other, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could make their presence felt with a brutal attack on the Best in the World. This is where Roman Reigns could make his return and save his former hated rival.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion could come out to save Punk from the attack, and further could be joined by Penta to even the odds. This would eventually set up a massive six-man tag team match between Seth Rollins' stable and the newly formed trio for a stage like SummerSlam. Although this angle is speculative, time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE is imminent

While fans have been speculating that the Tribal Chief will make his return to the Stamford-based company for weeks now, Reigns has not made an appearance yet. However, a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given a delightful update to the fans.

As per the update, the former Bloodline star’s return is imminent, and he will be back in time to build for SummerSlam 2025 as well. This also confirms that Reigns will make his way to MetLife Stadium this summer and will return to action for the first time since WrestleMania.

With the ongoing storylines, it is seemingly clear that Roman Reigns will be a part of a tag team match instead of a singles match at the premium live event. The star seems likely to team up with CM Punk and another big name for a match against Rollins and his faction. Only time will tell when Roman Reigns returns to WWE TV.

