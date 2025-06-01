Roman Reigns to return soon and challenge WWE champion for blockbuster rematch? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming since RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the red brand after The Show of Shows.

According to multiple reports, Reigns could return to WWE TV soon. Many speculate that the former Universal Champion could come back as soon as the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, 2025. Although the Original Bloodline star is expected to go after Seth Rollins' stable after his return, he might set his eyes on a current champion instead. It is none other than the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Since losing the gold against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns has been trying to reclaim the title. The OTC could make an electrifying return soon to possibly go after John Cena's championship.

Roman and John have locked horns on multiple occasions in the past, their latest one-on-one outing came at SummerSlam 2021. The two stars could feud after Reigns' return to possibly set up a rematch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2025.

WWE star John Cena called Roman Reigns "the greatest of all time"

During the media junket before WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked John Cena about Roman Reigns. Without any second thoughts, the 17-time World Champion said that he believed Reigns was the greatest of all time.

"In my perspective, I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

2023 was a time when John Cena was a face in World Wrestling Entertainment. Things have completely changed this year as The Chain Gang Soldier is now a heel. In 2025, Cena has been calling himself the GOAT of wrestling and believes he is "the last real champion."

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a title match between Roman Reigns and John Cena before the latter's retirement at the end of this year.

