Roman Reigns to return as The Big Dog and re-form The Shield with two WWE stars on RAW? Looking at the possibility

WWE Universe is reportedly nearing Roman Reigns' return. The Original Tribal Chief's comeback will indeed shake the entire landscape of the Stamford-based promotion. The Head of the Table is expected to rejuvenate his rivalry with Seth Rollins upon his comeback.
Additionally, Reigns is already advertised for SummerSlam 2025, confirming his participation at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Amid this, there is a possibility that the OTC might return with his 'Big Dog' persona and re-form The Shield with LA Knight and CM Punk on RAW.
This could be done to stop The Visionary's villainous faction and to take them down. LA Knight is engaged in a feud with Rollins and is set to face him at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The Megastar is expected to face disadvantage in the numbers game, which could lead to Rollins emerging as the winner.
On the other hand, the feud between CM Punk and Rollins is far from over yet, especially after The Visionary cost the Best in the World at Night of Champions 2025. All this makes perfect sense for Roman to return with the 'Big Dog' persona and to re-form the Shield with these two RAW stars.
If this scenario unfolds, then it may even lead to a six-man tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where Roman's faction will face Seth Rollins' group. Additionally, the Big Dog persona of the former Undisputed Champion will be a fresh start for him after having an unforgettable run as the Tribal Chief.
Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen when Roman Reigns makes his return to WWE. Many fans are anticipating that the Only Tribal Chief might return at the NBC special event.
WWE might be planning to give Roman Reigns a new nickname ahead of his return
Roman Reigns' WWE comeback has sparked many possibilities, and fans are excited for the Head of the Table's return. Recently, a new report emerged that seemingly disclosed a new nickname for the OG Bloodline leader.
According to WrestleVotes, the Triple H creative regime is planning to give Roman a new nickname. This new nickname could be "Tribal Chief 1." Although the name confuses fans as they try to figure out the rationale behind it.
Reigns had already defeated Solo Sikoa on the WWE RAW's Netflix Premier to claim the Ula Fala and to establish himself as the Only Tribal Chief. Now, with the numerical inclusion of '1' in his name, it appears to be disconnected.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE