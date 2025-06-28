Roman Reigns to return with The Shield gimmick at SummerSlam 2025 for one reason? Exploring the possibility

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on television since Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, a night after he was betrayed by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns’ much-awaited return. The OTC is rumored to come back soon for SummerSlam 2025 with a redemption arc of getting his revenge on Seth Rollins and his faction.

Reports suggest Reigns might return with an altered persona. In a shocking twist, the 40-year-old megastar might come back with his OG Shield gimmick for one major reason: to play mind games with Seth Rollins.

The Visionary clashed against the OTC in a singles match at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he brought back his Shield persona alongside the theme. He did it again at WrestleMania XL and played a vital role in costing Reigns his Undisputed Championship. The 40-year-old could get his revenge by bringing back the iconic Shield persona, setting up a SummerSlam bout.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

The veteran journalist believes Roman Reigns will return at WWE SummerSlam

While speaking on the latest edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, senior journalist Bill Apter expressed that he believes Reigns would return at SummerSlam 2025.

He also predicted that Jacob Fatu and Reigns could work together in some capacity, and hypothetically named their team 'The SSP' - The Samoan Superpowers.

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out, Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

