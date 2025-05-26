Roman Reigns to return on this week's WWE RAW and confront Bronson Reed after SNME? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Roman Reigns to make a strong comeback since the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. The Tribal Chief suffered a shocking loss at WrestleMania 41, thanks to a brutal betrayal by his former Wise Man, Paul Heyman, who turned on both Reigns and CM Punk to side with Rollins at the event.

The OTC looked for some retribution on the RAW after WrestleMania, but he and CM Punk got ambushed by Seth Rollins and his new ally, Bron Breakker. The moment stunned the fans, and Reigns has been a no-show ever since. But after the events that unfolded at SNME, he might come back to confront none other than Bronson Reed!

Many expected The Head of the Table to return to aid CM Punk and Sami Zayn at SNME, but he did not appear. However, what transpired at the event has sparked surprising rumors. Seth Rollins pulled off a major shocker by introducing Bronson Reed as the third member of his faction at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Reed made a surprise return after a long injury break. He attacked CM Punk during the match, which helped Rollins and Breakker secure the victory against Punk and Sami Zayn, shifting all the momentum in their favor.

With The Visionary now leading a dangerous faction including Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, they have arguably become the most dominant force on Monday Night RAW. But the story is far from over. Punk and Zayn still have unfinished business with Rollins, and the feud could continue until at least Money in the Bank, which leaves a perfect opening for Roman Reigns to step in and even the odds.

Considering his history with Rollins and the recent attack by Breakker, Roman Reigns has every reason to come back and confront this new alliance, especially Bronson Reed, who once tried to take him out at Survivor Series: WarGames with a massive Tsunami splash.

All signs point toward The Tribal Chief returning this week on RAW, which would not only raise the stakes in the ongoing feud but could also set up an explosive six-man battle featuring Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. If that happens, Monday nights are about to get even more chaotic. Right now, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

Roman Reigns turns 40!

Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. From leading The Bloodline to headlining WrestleMania on multiple occasions, The Original Tribal Chief has done it all. While he hasn't been active on weekly shows lately—thanks to a brutal attack from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41—Reigns' presence still looms large over the WWE Universe.

Even during his absence, the OTC continues to hit major personal milestones. Reigns crossed 10 million followers on Instagram the day before yesterday, and yesterday marked another special moment as he celebrated his 40th birthday. Best wishes to Roman Reigns on this special occasion, and here’s to many more years of greatness to come.

