Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has cemented himself as one of the greatest to ever do it in WWE. Today is a very special day for The OTC.
The Original Tribal Chief has not been very active on the weekly programming lately, thanks to Seth Rollins. The Visionary put his former Shield brother out of commission with help from Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.
Amidst his absence, Reigns continues to achieve personal milestones. Yesterday, he surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram.
Today is another special occasion for the OG Bloodline member. Best wishes go out to Roman Reigns as he turns 40 today (May 25, 2025).
Roman Reigns is left all alone in WWE
There isn't a WWE Superstar who has faced more betrayals than Roman Reigns. The Bloodline storyline was centered around twists and turns. Paul Heyman was the latest to turn his back on the Original Tribal Chief.
With Sami Zayn, Jey, and Jimmy Uso thriving as singles competitors, it is safe to assume that The Bloodline won't get back together anytime soon.
However, wrestling legend Rikishi doesn't think Reigns will sit idle.
Speaking on a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker said the OTC might be plotting something ahead of his potential return.
"You got Roman doing his thing. Everybody backstabbing him, especially that no-good Wiseman, right? And so, but he got his coming. He's got his coming. I guarantee you, with what's happening with Roman right now, Roman ain't just sitting, man. Roman plotting right now," he said.
Rumor has it that Reigns will remain off television for a while. However, WWE needs him back more than ever, especially after the events that transpired at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Seth Rollins recruited Bronson Reed as the third member of his faction to lay waste to CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Will Roman Reigns return to even the odds heading into Money in the Bank? Only time will tell.