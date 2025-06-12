Roman Reigns to return to WWE with 42-year-old former champion and shockingly turn heel? Chances explored

Roman Reigns has been missing from WWE for a while now. The last time we saw him was on RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he and CM Punk took a serious beating from Seth Rollins's new crew.

When Roman Reigns returns, he could partner with Tama Tonga and possibly turn heel again. The seeds were planted in the build-up to WrestleMania 41 when the OTC tried to force Paul Heyman to stay by his side after CM Punk cashed in his favor and demanded the latter accompany him. Now, with Heyman aligned with Rollins, Reigns would likely target him.

Since Rollins has the support of Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns may need backup. This is where Tama Tonga could come in. While the latter was associated with Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline and stood against the OTC, he could switch sides since Sikoa has new allies in JC Mateo and possibly a debuting Hikuleo.

As the feud continues, Reigns could grow frustrated if he fails to overcome Rollins' faction. That frustration may push him to fully embrace his heel side again. He could even choose to rebuild The Bloodline with Tama Tonga as his new enforcer.

While WWE has some solid heels, none have been as powerful as when Roman Reigns was at his height. Right now, John Cena stands out as the biggest heel in the company, but he isn't performing full-time. The Stamford-based promotion could gain from Reigns stepping back into a villainous role more frequently.

His last stint as a villain was one of the most memorable in a while, and the role seemed to fit him perfectly. If they bring that version of Reigns back, it could amp up WWE storylines. We’ll have to wait and see if this happens since it’s all just talk for now.

When will Roman Reigns return?

The company currently markets Roman Reigns as a part-time, standout draw, similar to how Brock Lesnar was in previous years. His upcoming appearance is anticipated shortly, with reports indicating a prominent comeback as SummerSlam draws near.

The Night of Champions event is set for June 28 in Saudi Arabia, and it could be the perfect place for his return. The sports entertainment juggernaut tends to feature its top stars at these shows, and the Original Tribal Chief has a solid track record of headlining them.

Roman Reigns has been on a light schedule for years, and WWE still showcases him as this unique, special attraction whose appearance means something significant is happening. When Reigns eventually returns to the ring, it won't be for just another match. It'll feel like the comeback of a king.

