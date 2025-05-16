  • home icon
Roman Reigns to return to WWE and bring a shocking ally? Exploring the chances

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 16, 2025 05:44 GMT
WWE
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out in a brutal beatdown. Reports suggest that the OTC will remain out of action for now, miss Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, and may return near Money in the Bank. However, upon his comeback, Reigns could bring a new ally with him.

Paul Heyman shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 when he pulled a double heel turn on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, aligning himself with Seth Rollins. Heyman’s five-year coalition with Reigns crumbled after The Wiseman delivered a low blow to the OTC.

In a shocking turn of events, upon his potential return before Money in the Bank 2025, Roman Reigns could come back with a new enforcer, Omos. The Nigerian Giant last competed in WWE in the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had a short stint in Pro Wrestling Noah as part of a WWE collaboration, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship before relinquishing it in January to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Omos teaming up with Roman Reigns could be a massive revival for the 30-year-old star, who has struggled significantly to find a spot on the main roster and has experienced multiple failed runs.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns could return to WWE following the 7-time champion's heel turn, predicts a legend

CM Punk will team up with Sami Zayn to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. Punk and Reigns are against a common enemy.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressed that Sami Zayn’s shocking heel turn and potential alliance with Rollins' faction would sow the seeds for Roman Reigns’ immediate return to the company.

"Coming up, if I’m just watching, I feel Sami’s going to turn. And you have three with Paul Heyman, and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman.”

With much unfolding, it will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to WWE television.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Edited by Neda Ali
