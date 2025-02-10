Roman Reigns to return to WWE and immediately force Triple H to make a massive change? Potential explored

Roman Reigns failed to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match after being eliminated by CM Punk in a massive shocker. Further, he was then attacked by Seth Rollins viciously and it has been announced that he'll be out of action for the foreseeable future.

However, there is a chance that the OTC returns soon and forces Triple H to add him to the Elimination Chamber match, making it a seven-way contest for the first time in years. The battleground for the Men’s Elimination Chamber is already shaping up with John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre confirmed for the Chamber. Reigns could use his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, to ensure he negotiates a spot for himself in the Chamber.

Further, more qualifying matches have been announced for the next couple of weeks, which will fill all the spots for the Chamber match in Toronto. However, Roman Reigns is not a part of any of the qualifying matches, which in turn makes it possible that the OTC will not be competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match this year.

However, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could grab headlines by forcing WWE to add him to the match and give him a chance to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. This could be the first time that WWE potentially makes the Elimination Chamber a seven-man affair since 2018.

Surprisingly, Roman Reigns was the winner of the match back in 2018 when seven stars last took part in the Chamber and could make history with another victory this year, to finally enter the world title picture once again.

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 41 match seemingly finalized

The OTC suffered the wrath of Seth Rollins after both men were eliminated from the Rumble match. The Visionary delivered a couple of stomps to Reigns, including one on the steel steps, before brawling with Punk.

Reports from PWInsider now suggest that WWE is planning a massive Triple Threat match involving Reigns at WrestleMania 41. The OTC will lock horns with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The WWE Universe has been very excited about this potential match and wants it to take the main event spot at WrestleMania. Time will now tell what WWE has planned for the match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

