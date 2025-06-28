  • home icon
Roman Reigns to return to WWE and join former champion against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline? Exploring post-Night of Champions possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jun 28, 2025 22:17 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns in action during WrestleMania 41: WWE Archive - Source: Getty

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions saw Solo Sikoa face his former Bloodline stablemate, Jacob Fatu, for the United States Championship. However, The Street Champion was able to secure the win, thanks to the interference of his new Bloodline.

During the match, Tonga Loa made his return and planted Fatu with a spinning neckbreaker moments after JC Mateo had run down to the ring to distract the referee. However, the Samoan Werewolf managed to get the upper hand and hit a Moonsault onto Sikoa in the ring. This was followed by the sudden appearance of Hikuleo. The latter laid Fatu onto the announce table with a Chokeslam, enabling Solo to capitalize and secure the victory.

The rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could intensify after the latter's loss at the PLE. That said, the new United States Champion will continue to play the numbers game on Fatu with Loa and Hikuleo now in his new Bloodline. This could open the door for the massive return of Roman Reigns to join forces with the Samoan Werewolf against Sikoa's group.

The OTC shares a rich history with The Street Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. This could lead to his alliance with Fatu against Solo and his new Bloodline upon his return. However, the above scenario remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE to have Seth Rollins dethrone John Cena instead of Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam?

The 2025 Night of Champions PLE ended with John Cena defeating CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will now be The Franchise Player against Cody Rhodes for the title at SummerSlam.

Cody Rodes secured the victory against his longtime friend, Randy Orton, in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament during the first match of the PLE. The American Nightmare is currently on a mission to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship after losing it to Cena at WrestleMania 41.

While fans expect Cody to regain the title in his rematch against Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE could have other plans. There is a possibility for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Cena during the scheduled bout at SummerSlam in a massive twist, ruining the night for Cody.

However, the proposed angle above is completely hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
