Roman Reigns to return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event and attack 39-year-old star? Potential explored

Roman Reigns has established himself as the real Tribal Chief by defeating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on January 6, 2025. Following this, Paul Heyman announced The Original Tribal Chief's participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The premise for this was that Reigns could win the match and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

However, the Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 1, 2025. It's possible the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will make an appearance before the premium live event to save Jey Uso from the hands of Drew McIntyre!

Jey Uso will battle World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. One could expect Drew McIntyre to run interference to cost "Main Event" Jey the victory. Following that, a brawl could ensue between the OG Bloodline member and The Scottish Warrior. While assaulting Jey, McIntyre could show "Main Event" Jey the ambushed bodies of Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn backstage, whom he had taken down earlier.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

This is when Roman Reigns could come out to the ring to save his former right-hand man from McIntyre. The OTC would help Jey Uso tackle the brutality of the 39-year-old star, and the duo would stand tall in the ring with their hands raised in the air.

WWE might be working on a potential feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint worked together at Survivor Series WarGames. However, during the time they worked as a team, the duo gave moments to the fans that clearly showcased them not having fond feelings for each other.

During an edition of Q&A with Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes revealed that there could be a feud between them in the future, but it would not be the one set for WrestleMania 41.

"I know the numbers from Survivor Series, the social numbers, really opened some people's eyes between Reigns and Punk. They were in the millions and millions of views. So, I know it's on the table. I don't think they're ready to pivot the plans to make that match happen at WrestleMania."

Currently, Roman Reigns' next feud remains unknown. So far, WWE has only revealed that he will be a part of the men's Rumble match. However, if he doesn't win the match, a feud with Cody Rhodes culminating at WrestleMania 41 might not be the plan anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback