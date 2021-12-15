5 things that can happen when Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman attacked; staredown with old rival

Following a rare week off from SmackDown, Roman Reigns will return to WWE's blue brand this Friday. However, some interesting developments involving Paul Heyman have taken place in his absence. The Tribal Chief will not be happy with his wise man after last week's episode.

For starters, the Usos lost to the New Day last week. Reigns might be upset at his cousins for failing in the main event, but he has bigger fish to fry. His issues are already mounting up after Heyman seemingly shifted allegiances.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1, with this week's episode of SmackDown potentially providing a turning point in the build up to the New Year's Day event. Whose side will Paul Heyman be on?

Ranging from brief moments to monumental occurrences, here are five things that can happen when Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this week.

#5 Sami Zayn may confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn was the most recent challenger for the Universal Championship, but his title match was more of a formality. The Master Strategist did not get a fair shot as he was attacked by Brock Lesnar before Roman Reigns proceeded to decimate him.

The Tribal Chief could be confronted by Zayn on SmackDown, even if only for a brief moment. The former Intercontinental Champion can stake a claim for a proper title match while threatening to sue Reigns, as he did last Friday before Paul Heyman interrupted him. However, the Universal Champion has bigger things to tend to.

#4 Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar could have a massive brawl with Paul Heyman looking on

One of WWE's biggest tropes in main event feuds is to have a pull-apart brawl while building up to the match. We already got a version of this right after Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns may come to blows again this week.

This time, though, Paul Heyman would look on with severe conflict on his face. He could even inadvertently give Lesnar the upper hand, furthering Reigns' suspicions of his motivations. Unless WWE opts to keep the two apart until Day 1, this is a likely prospect for SmackDown.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun