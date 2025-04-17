Roman Reigns to reunite with Bloodline member after his faction's split was confirmed? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns could soon reunite with a Bloodline member after Michael Cole seemingly confirmed the split of The OG Bloodline. Meanwhile, there have been rifts in the Solo Sikoa-led group, too. Sikoa is directionless after losing the Ula Fala to Reigns earlier this year.

Ad

Jacob Fatu gained momentum during Sikoa's hiatus, cutting impressive promos and wrestling several top names. Now, there is a possibility of a reunion between Solo and The Head of the Table.

Tensions have been rising between Solo and Jacob Fatu, especially after the former's loss to Roman Reigns on the January 6 episode of RAW. The defeat reminded fans and possibly Sikoa himself that the OTC Chief still holds power. Reigns and Solo haven’t been on the same page in over a year, but the current situation might force a change.

Ad

Trending

With no match set for WrestleMania 41, Sikoa could return to his roots and stand by Roman Reigns again. The former NXT North American Champion helped the OTC multiple times during the latter's record-breaking world title reign.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tribal Chief has a tough task ahead of him at The Show of Shows, as he is set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. Reigns will walk into Allegiant Stadium without his Wiseman. Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner, and a surprise assist from Sikoa could give the OTC the upper hand.

Helping Reigns would not only bring Solo back into the spotlight but also set up a major angle. If this reunion happens, it could lead to a full-circle moment for Roman Reigns and his former teammate.

Ad

With his Bloodline on the verge of imploding and no 'Mania match in sight, returning to the side of The Tribal Chief may be the ideal move for Solo. As of now, this is mere speculation, and fans will have to wait and see if Sikoa gets his first WrestleMania match this weekend.

Tama Tonga can help Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Tama Tonga could also be the ally Roman Reigns needs at WrestleMania 41. There is a small possibility of Solo Sikoa reuniting with The Tribal Chief during the Triple Threat match, but anything can happen. With tensions rising within The Bloodline, Tonga siding with Roman could be an unexpected twist.

Ad

Things started going downhill for The Bloodline when Sikoa returned to SmackDown following his hiatus. He cost Jacob Fatu multiple matches and even delivered a Samoan Spike to Tonga. A major blow came when Solo seemingly walked out on Tonga during a tag match, leaving him helpless. This led to LA Knight's win. All of this may push Tonga to rethink where his loyalty lies.

Expand Tweet

With The OG Bloodline's split and the new one clearly unstable, Roman Reigns could bring Tonga into his corner. It would not only boost Reigns' chances of winning at WrestleMania, but also give Tonga a major role on The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More