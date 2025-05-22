Roman Reigns to reunite with former Universal Champion who is no longer part of WWE? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE Universe might soon see a surprising onscreen reunion involving Roman Reigns. This time, not in a wrestling ring but in Hollywood. The OTC is rumored to be in talks for a major role in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie. Interestingly, he may be joined by none other than a former Universal Champion, who is no longer with WWE.

Ad

Braun Strowman, who was released from his WWE contract after WrestleMania 41, recently took to social media to show interest in acting. After IGN reported that Roman Reigns was being considered to play Akuma in the Street Fighter film alongside big names like Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo, Strowman chimed in with his own excitement.

"Cough cough Zangief [a character in the Street Fighter series]……Me…….. cough cough cough!!!!!" Strowman wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another tweet, just before he'd volunteered to play Zangief:

"I volunteer as a tribute to be Zangief!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hinting at a possible reunion with his longtime WWE rival on the silver screen. The history between Roman Reigns and Strowman is rich. Their feud kicked off when Strowman debuted as part of The Wyatt Family. Then he immediately targeted Reigns and Dean Ambrose. What followed was one of the most intense rivalries. From Ambulance Matches to Hell in a Cell wars, The Tribal Chief and The Monster Among Men clashed in countless unforgettable matches. Their feud saw Strowman beat Reigns four times. But he also suffered 55 losses in 64 total matches, a testament to how often these two titans collided.

Ad

While the two had a short-lived alliance during their early WWE days, most of their history is defined by chaos and destruction. Whether it was flipping ambulances or headlining pay-per-views, Reigns and Strowman pushed each other to their limits. Now, with Roman Reigns stepping into the Street Fighter universe and Strowman showing interest, fans may get a whole new chapter of their rivalry, this time as Akuma and Zangief. However, it must be noted that nothing has been confirmed yet, and it is just speculation for now.

Ad

Triple H to remove a WWE Hall of Famer when Roman Reigns returns?

The current storyline featuring Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman facing opposition from CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the absent Roman Reigns is one of the most exciting in WWE today.

With Reigns expected to return soon, all signs point towards Paul Heyman becoming a victim of the OTC. After betraying The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41, Heyman might be in serious danger once Reigns reappears. The Wiseman could be in for a brutal beatdown that may once again write him off TV, possibly at the hands of Reigns or even CM Punk.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Heyman was physically targeted, he was taken out by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and was kept off TV for nearly six months. If history repeats itself, Triple H may use Reigns’ revenge to remove the Hall of Famer from programming once more.

While it’s unlikely Heyman will be gone for as long this time due to his crucial role in current storylines, fans might have to temporarily say goodbye to his iconic catchphrase as The Tribal Chief settles unfinished business. While this angle is likely, it is not officially confirmed yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More