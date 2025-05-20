Triple H to remove WWE Hall of Famer from television after Roman Reigns makes his return? Exploring the possibility

The most engrossing story WWE has to tell right now involves Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on one side and CM Punk, Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who is currently absent from WWE programming.
After a spectacular end to last night's RAW, Zayn and Punk are scheduled to be in tag team action against Breakker and Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event this week. Uso will also have his hands full with a title defense against Logan Paul at the show.
It seems quite likely that at some point over the next few weeks, Roman Reigns will also return to get his revenge on Bron Breakker, and in particular, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. This might even follow or be followed by a shocking heel turn and deflection to the dark side. Nevertheless, upon Reigns' eventual return, one person who would need to live in constant fear would be his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman.
Reigns is not soon going to forget the betrayal he suffered at (quite literally) Heyman's hands at WrestleMania 41, and if he gets his hands on him, Paul Heyman might not be able to get out of bed, let alone be seen on TV, for months.
The last time Paul Heyman was on the receiving end of a vicious assault was at the hands of the bootleg Bloodline back in the summer of 2024. He was off television for almost six months following that incident. As a result, The Tribal Chief's potential attack on Heyman could mean that Triple H plans to once again remove Heyman from television for an extended period of time.
While the potential of Roman Reigns (and perhaps even CM Punk) laying out Heyman seems to be quite plausible and one the WWE Universe wouldn't mind at all, it is unlikely Heyman is off television as long as he was last year, considering his key role on TV right now. One thing is for sure — the WWE Universe will miss chanting "Ladies & gentlemen! My name is Paul Heyman..."
The landscape of WWE has drastically changed, especially when it comes to Roman Reigns
The landscape Roman Reigns walks back into is unlike anything he left behind. The lines between ally and enemy are dangerously blurred, especially with CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn orbiting the same volatile space as Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman. These are all men The Head of the Table has complicated relationships with.
Furthermore, Jey Uso is now the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW while John Cena holds the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown— the title and show Roman Reigns has defined over the past few years. This forces him into an extremely tough dynamic on RAW, where he now stands not just without, but against Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, The Bloodline is no longer with him, and neither is Jimmy Uso. With Sami Zayn and Jey Uso now their own men and allied with CM Punk, their dynamic with Reigns would have to evolve.