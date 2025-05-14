Roman Reigns to replace major WWE star at Saturday Night's Main Event & get betrayed AGAIN? Potential explored

One of the biggest stars on the planet, Roman Reigns, has been off WWE TV since RAW after WrestleMania 41. To recap, Reigns and CM Punk fell victim to a vicious assault at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, partially concocted by Reigns' erstwhile Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The 59-year-old, of course, like the man he is, betrayed Punk and Reigns two nights before that in the fateful main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

While some may love to joke about Roman Reigns taking his annual post-WrestleMania vacation, the Tribal Chief character is in arguably the most vulnerable state the WWE Universe has seen him in hitherto. He is now fresher and more deeply layered as a character than ever before. And with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso fighting off Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker (flanked by Paul Heyman), he has captivating, albeit contentious relationships, with almost everyone involved.

However, with Roman Reigns off TV, one thing that doesn't add up in this entire equation is three babyfaces and two heels, with Heyman, of course, not of much relevance in any sort of physical confrontation. Consider this scenario: If Sami Zayn is somehow ruled out leading up to Saturday Night's Main Event (say, taken out backstage in an unseen attack), where he and CM Punk will be in action against Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, perhaps Roman Reigns' thunderous return can still level the playing field.

However, Reigns' potential return will also tilt the playing field in favor of the babyfaces in the weeks following Saturday Night's Main Event, given the presence of Jey Uso. That would have to be a big no, considering the heels' "cool factor" and how strong Punk, Reigns, and Uso have been presented.

However, not only could there be more to the Sami Zayn situation than meets the eye, but this added element of Jey Uso could be key to a development that alters the entire landscape of WWE. Could Zayn once again turn his back on The Tribal Chief, and if so, what moment will he choose to deliver the most devastating psychological blow possible?

Examining the potential of Sami Zayn joining forces with Seth Rollins & Co. and turning on Roman Reigns again

Sami Zayn recently vowed to do things the right way and eventually win his first WWE World Championship. Given his position as perhaps the purest white-meat babyface in the industry today, the potential of Sami Zayn "finishing his story" after getting through years of hardship and setbacks is a very compelling prospect.

However, he does have legitimate motivations to embrace the dark side once again, as highlighted by Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. His deflection could open the door for a massive six-man tag team match down the line. Unresolved issues with Roman Reigns and envy when it comes to his relationship with Jey Uso might be factors in this decision. Therefore, Zayn, upon his return after the supposed attack, might turn on the OG Bloodline members, revealing that it was all a ruse in the first place.

Zayn winning his first world championship by beating Jey Uso after turning on the latter, something his body language has indicated in recent weeks, as well as the Only Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, would once again be a very engrossing story, given the history between both men. Nevertheless, turning him heel again after his long run as a bad guy from 2016 to 2023 would be unlikely, and the follow-up being underwhelming could do irreparable damage to Zayn's character for a very long time.

