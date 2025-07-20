Roman Reigns to reveal his new Wiseman & Enforcer, Paul Heyman replaced? 3 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

WWE RAW and SmackDown could be very eventful this week. The company has announced a stacked card for both shows so far, and could announce a few more matches and segments shortly.The company has started gearing up for its Biggest Party of The Summer, SummerSlam 2025, and is expected to hype the announced matches for the premium live event this week. Further, fans could be in for some quality wrestling as well as some big surprises on WWE RAW and SmackDown this week.On that note, here are three bold predictions for both the red and blue shows this week:#3. Gunther could destroy CM Punk on WWE RAWCM Punk won the Gauntlet Match last week to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Title. The Best in the World will now lock horns with Gunther for the title at SummerSlam 2025.The two stars are set to come face-to-face on WWE RAW this week. Fans should expect the segment to turn volatile sooner than expected. Punk and Gunther could engage in a war of words, which could end in The Ring General launching a brutal attack on The Voice of the Voiceless.Gunther could lay waste to Punk, standing tall over his rival to end the segment.#2. Roman Reigns could reveal his new Wiseman and EnforcerRoman Reigns returned to WWE on RAW last week. The OTC will address Paul Heyman on WWE RAW this week. While The Wiseman betrayed the OTC at WrestleMania 41, Reigns is yet to announce his replacement.However, that could change on this week's WWE RAW. Roman Reigns could introduce Rikishi as Paul Heyman's replacement and his new Wiseman, while Jey Uso could be Roman's new Enforcer. Rikishi recently praised The Tribal Chief on his podcast, before revealing that he would be interested in a potential return to the company.The creative team could align the legend with Roman Reigns as his new Wiseman, much to the delight of fans.#1. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could decimate Jelly Roll and Randy OrtonRandy Orton and Jelly Roll will take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag encounter at SummerSlam 2025. The babyface duo will confront the heels on this week's SmackDown just days before their scheduled clash.However, things may not end well for Orton and Jelly Roll on the show. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could blindside the duo, launching a brutal attack on them. The heels could single out Jelly Roll, decimating him in hopes of ruling him out of SummerSlam.