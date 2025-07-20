Roman Reigns handed new WWE name

Roman Reigns made a massive statement immediately after his return on WWE RAW. He has now been given a new moniker by a real-life Bloodline member.Reigns, who got taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, got some revenge on his former Shield brother's faction ahead of SummerSlam. He showed up on the latest episode of RAW to stop Breakker and Bronson Reed's beatdown on CM Punk and Jey Uso.Roman Reigns was handed the nickname, OTC1, following his comeback, but one WWE legend has revealed an even better moniker for the former Universal Champion. While speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated that he will call Reigns &quot;God Mode&quot; going forward for a big reason.&quot;That’s his new name. What I’m gonna call him, 'God Mode,' right? Everybody calls him OTC1. Now, I think it is. And I’m gonna call him God Mode, you know, because he’s good for business. He’s the one that make things happen. He’s the one that opens up opportunity, not only for the company, but for everybody that’s on this roster.&quot; [11:00 onwards]Roman Reigns' cousin wants a massive WWE returnOn the same podcast, Roman Reigns' real-life cousin, Rikishi, said he is open to a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. He even urged fans to kickstart a movement by showing up with &quot;Bring back Rikishi&quot; signs on RAW and SmackDown.Rikishi further mentioned that he would like to be the new Wiseman if the original Bloodline members reunite once again.&quot;I'm down to be able to, you know, be part of the original Bloodline crew, and you know, be that Wiseman, or, you know, whatever the part that you know, the Tribal Chief wants me to be through.&quot; (From 28:07 to 29:20)It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns decides to rely on his family members to take down Seth Rollins' faction in WWE in the coming weeks.If you use quotes from the article in your publication, please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.