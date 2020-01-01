Roman Reigns reveals his goals for 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had a roller-coaster 2019, which was the first year since 2014 in which he did not win a title. The former WWE Champion had just a single shot at a title – against Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship – and that did not end the way he wanted it to.

Roman Reigns was talking to Cathy Kelley moments after his match against Dolph Ziggler on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square. Maria Menounos was the special guest announcer for the match and it was actually her interview with the WWE reporter that was gatecrashed accidentally by Reigns.

Cathy was quick to pop some interesting questions to him and when asked about his main goals for 2020, Reigns said he wanted to maintain great health and work hard. He added that he wanted to help others and take himself to another level.

“Just maintaining great health. Enjoying the little moments, working hard and helping others and just taking it to the next level. Just continually trying to raise the star, get better at this entertainment gig and hopefully just continue how to learn new trades and figure out how to just keep being, next level stuff, baby! 2020’s big.”