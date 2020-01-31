Roman Reigns reveals whether he wants to wrestle John Cena again

Roman Reigns with John Cena

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently sat down with WWE Now India's Gaelyn Mendonca and answered a bunch of fan questions. On being asked whether he would be interested in having a second match against WWE veteran John Cena, Reigns said that he would love to go at it against Cena again.

I'd love it. You know, I think it's really shown, over the past year or so, just how good John is, and just what having his presence does for our show. I really enjoyed the time that I spent in the ring with him and if you can't learn from someone like John, then shame on you.

So, yeah, I think any time that we can have all the biggest Superstars to represent WWE, it's a good thing. I know he's busy and he's killing it right now in Hollywood, but yeah, if you ever want some again, John Boy, here we go.

Back in 2017, John Cena returned to RAW and called out Reigns. Over the next few weeks, the two men took shots at each other and a match was scheduled for No Mercy 2017. A Superman Punch, followed by a thunderous Spear, resulted in Reigns defeating Cena at the PPV. Soon after the match, Cena was seen on the verge of tears, while talking about his possible retirement.