Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley to face off in WWE? Exploring potential hint

Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley have not shared the screen ever since The Tribal Chief authorized Paul Heyman to mediate an alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day back in April 2023. However, that might soon change following the events of SmackDown this week.

Rhea Ripley had a locker room meeting with Paul Heyman on the SmackDown before Fastlane. Mami also mocked Roman Reigns by telling the Wise Man to acknowledge her. The angle can potentially lead to a face-off between The Eradicator and The Tribal Chief in the near future.

Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown next Friday, which will mark his first televised appearance for the blue brand since August 11, 2023. Ripley, on the other hand, will be in The Judgment Day’s corner for their big match at Fastlane 2023.

For those unaware, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the October 7 Premium Live Event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The champions and the challengers were involved in a huge multi-man brawl on SmackDown this week. Rhodes and Jey arrived to even the odds for John Cena and LA Knight against The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

Will Roman Reigns be at WWE Fastlane 2023?

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus for weeks. He is not reportedly scheduled to appear at Fastlane tonight, even though the card features a huge tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of John Cena and LA Knight.

Speaking of Cena, the GOAT is reportedly set to go up against Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns and Cena last met for a title match at SummerSlam 2021.

It remains to be seen if the longtime rivals will once again confront each other in the near future.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between the encounter of The Bloodline and the team of Cena & Knight? Sound off in the comments section below!

