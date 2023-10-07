WWE Fastlane 2023: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE Fastlane 2023 will go down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, October 7. The upcoming premium live event will feature some of the biggest stars in WWE, including John Cena who will be in PLE action for the first time since WrestleMania 39. The Cenation Leader is set to join forces with The Megastar LA Knight in a blockbuster tag team match.

Also set for WWE Fastlane 2023 are multiple title defenses, including Seth Rollins' highly-anticipated Last Man Standing showdown for the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style has had The Visionary’s number up until now, but it remains to be seen if the champion will defy the odds this Saturday.

The six-man tag team match between LWO and Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits saw an unusual change after Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins destroyed Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on SmackDown this week. After the beat down, Mysterio told Escobar he'd wanted to make a phone call to get their third man, teasing the possible arrival of Carlito.

Expand Tweet

Finally, Jade Cargill is rumored to make her WWE debut at Fastlane. The former AEW TBS Champion signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut last week, and reported to the Performance Center.

With that being said, let’s look at the complete match card, start time, as well as predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023.

Where will Fastlane 2023 take place?

Fastlane 2023 will emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, India.

When is WWE Fastlane 2023 being held?

The PLE will take place on Saturday, October 7. It will air live in multiple locations across the world.

What time does WWE Fastlane 2023 start?

The main show will begin in the United States at 8 PM EST. The kickoff show, on the other hand, is set for 7 PM EST.

It is worth noting that the start time varies from region to region. Here’s the start time for some of the countries, including India:

8 PM EST (USA)

5:30 AM (India)

1 AM (United Kingdom)

10 AM (Australia)

WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card

As is the case with all PLEs, WWE has kept the WWE Fastalne 2023 match card short. The show features five matches, three of which are set to be contested for major championships.

The Intercontinental Championship was supposed to be contested at the PLE, but WWE reportedly changed their plans at the last minute, moving the bout to RAW this past Monday. The show saw Gunther retain his title against Tommaso Ciampa.

Expand Tweet

Please note that changes to the six-man tag team match are mentioned in the updated card for WWE Fastlane 2023. Read below:

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa (with Paul Heyman) – Tag Team match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – Triple-Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – Tag Team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) and TBA (with Zelina Vega) vs. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – Six-Man tag team match

Where to watch Fastlane 2023?

Fans in the United States can stream the event exclusively on Peacock, while fans across the globe can catch all the action on the WWE Network.

WWE fans in India can catch all the action live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, as well as Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. The event will also be available to stream on Sony LIV.

Click here to check out our predictions for the event.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.