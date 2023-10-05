Triple H turns heel, The Judgment Day breaks up - 5 bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 is just a few days away. The event is scheduled to take place this Saturday on October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show is set to feature a massive card, with The Bloodline, John Cena, The Judgment Day, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and more.

With the show looking stacked, the company undoubtedly has some significant twists and turns in store for fans. With that kept in mind, let's discuss five bold predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023.

#5. Jade Cargill makes her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023

One bold prediction for the show is the debut of Jade Cargill at this event. The company announced Cargill's signing a few days back, and disclosed that she has a multi-year contract with WWE. Despite all the buzz on social media, the company is yet to reveal the location of Cargill's debut.

However, according to reports, Fastlane 2023 could be the location for her debut in the Stamford-based Promotion. If Cargill makes her debut at this premium live event, she might confront the winner of the WWE Women's Championship match, where IYO SKY will defend against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

#4. Finn Balor and Damian Priest might lose their Undisputed Tag Team titles

Another bold prediction for Fastlane 2023 could be an unexpected title change, with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso potentially ending the Tag Team title reign of The Judgment Day. The company is currently booking both Uso and Rhodes as the top stars of the red brand, making the possibility of them winning the title match very high.

However, Rhea Ripley's aggression towards Dominik Mysterio for losing the NXT North American title clearly indicates that she might also confront Balor and Priest if they lose their titles. So, with Dominik regaining his championship, a potential tease of Judgment Day's end at Fastlane could be in the cards when Balor and Priest lose their titles.

#3. Randy Orton confronts Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023

Another unexpected return that could make the Fastlane PLE more memorable is the comeback of Randy Orton. Currently, there are also positive reports regarding the progress of The Viper's return to the company. With Fastlane 2023 on the horizon, a return to the show is a distinct possibility.

So, in case Orton makes his long-awaited return at Fastlane, he might confront Seth Rollins after his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. For those unaware, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. A potential confrontation between Orton and Rollins could generate significant buzz for this event.

#2. Santos Escobar turns heel on Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio, along with LWO, will be out for revenge when they take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a Six-Man tag team match at Fastlane. However, during this bout, the current United States Champion might suffer a shocking betrayal from his own LWO member, Santos Escobar.

The potential tease for this was also given on a recent SmackDown episode when Rey defeated Escobar to retain his Championship. Santos's reaction clearly showed his displeasure at losing the title match.

The surprise betrayal could eventually give Escobar another opportunity at the United States Championship.

#1. Triple H cost LA Knight his match with the return of The Authority at Fastlane

LA Knight and John Cena are also set to wrestle in a tag team match against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the show. However, one of the biggest surprises the company might pull off could be the return of The Authority, who might cost The Megastar his match at Fastlane. For those unaware, The Authority was a villainous faction that was led by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon back in 2013.

A potential rivalry between The Authority and LA Knight could help the company establish Knight as an even bigger star in the Stamford-based promotion.