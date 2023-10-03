Huge update on Randy Orton's return to WWE - Reports

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for a long time. However, if a new report is to be believed, fans may not have to wait long to see the 14-time World Champion return to action.

The Legend Killer was last seen in action in May last year when he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a tag title unification match. The duo was attacked by The Bloodline after the bout, sidelining Orton from active competition. It was later revealed that the veteran was dealing with a severe back injury.

While rumors of his return have been floating around for a long time now, Xero News recently provided a positive update. The news source stated that WWE had seemingly started planning the creative for Randy Orton's return to the company. However, it was added that his return date was still unknown.

Randy Orton was seen in good shape in recent photos posted by his wife Kim Orton

Randy Orton has been enjoying his time away from the squared circle with family. While the former WWE Champion has himself stayed away from social media, he has been spotted in pictures posted by his wife, Kim Orton.

Kim recently posted a few vacation pictures of herself and The Legend Killer, where the latter was seen in good shape ahead of his rumored WWE return.

It should be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for Randy's return. The 14-time World Champion was a part of the tag team division before his injury. However, his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is no longer with the company as he was recently released from his contract.

It was also reported that The Original Bro had backstage heat after he went off the script and talked about Orton's injury on live TV.

[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him," wrote Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Following Riddle's departure, Randy Orton will most likely return to singles competition upon his in-ring comeback.

