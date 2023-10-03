WWE may have subtly revealed the date of Jade Cargill's debut: When is it?

The WWE Universe is eagerly looking forward to Jade Cargill’s television debut. The former AEW TBS Champion signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut after a successful three-year stint in Tony Khan’s promotion.

It seems WWE might have subtly revealed the date of Jade Cargill’s televised debut. The company once again hyped the 31-year-old star’s arrival with a video package on RAW tonight. Michael Cole noted she’s living in the fast lane.

Expand Tweet

Based on Cole’s comments, it is possible Cargill could make her highly anticipated WWE debut at Fastlane 2023. The October 7th premium live event takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jade Cargill took over WWE’s social media following her arrival at the Performance Center on Tuesday, September 26th. She got the spotlight with a promo package on the September 29th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE are known to keep high-profile debuts or comebacks a surprise, pulling them off on premium live events or on the RAW and SmackDown following the PLEs. The company kept mum on Cody Rhodes’ signing until the American Nightmare himself broke silence with his illustrious comeback at WrestleMania 38.

Which brand will get Jade Cargill? The 31-year-old star apparently teased her future

Soon after Jade Cargill arrive in WWE, reports emerged that she would make it straight it to the main roster instead of working NXT developmental. Shawn Michaels said during the No Mercy media call he’d like to have the former TBS Champion on the white and gold brand.

"I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her,” Michaels said. "I'd be lying if I didn't say that I wouldn't love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she's going to have great success... She's looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in the WWE." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Cargill posted several pictures and videos of the surprise she received from her husband in the wake of her WWE signing. The surprise was a giant SmackDown-themed cake, making it seem the former AEW Champion might be headed to the blue brand.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.