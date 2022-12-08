Roman Reigns once said he misses former WWE star who was fired

Roman Reigns once stated on Instagram that he missed former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev).

It has been more than two years since The Tribal Chief embraced his dark side and turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. Shortly before his big WWE return, Reigns put up a picture showing his jacked physique.

This received a response from Miro, who mimicked Reigns' pose and asked if the duo could do a gym session together.

In response, Reigns shared a message on his Instagram story and had the following to say about Miro:

"I had awesome matches and incredible chemistry with this man all over the world!!! Miss this Uso."

Roman Reigns and Miro once engaged in a heated feud on WWE TV

Roman Reigns and Miro were involved in a feud over the WWE United States title back in late 2016. At Hell In a Cell 2016, Reigns defeated Miro to retain his WWE US title.

Years later, Reigns and Miro found themselves siding with each other at Crown Jewel 2019. At the event, Team Hogan (Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Chad Gable) defeated Team Flair (Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura).

Miro was one of many WWE Superstars who were fired by the company during the pandemic. Months later, he appeared on Talk is Jericho and opened up about his firing:

“I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they’re gonna fire me because they’re going to blame it all on me of course because I’m the guy, but it doesn’t matter.”

Miro has been with All Elite Wrestling for two years now. He hasn't been featured on AEW TV since All Out 2022, where he competed in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

