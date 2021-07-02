"A special performer" - Roman Reigns on former WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has praised his former Shield partner Seth Rollins, calling him a "special performer." The Tribal Chief stated that he and Rollins have the ability to put on a special performance in the ring.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns haven't faced each other in the ring since 2019, when they faced off in a one-off match on SmackDown. The two haven't had a long-term feud since 2016, but things could change soon.

On the Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a feud with Seth Rollins in the future. The Head of the Table believes that he and Rollins can "make something special happen" at any time, thanks to their chemistry.

"I mean, Seth is a special performer, especially in the ring. It can be a cold situation, you give us a crowd, you give us a ring and we are going to make something special happen. So, you put us in a scenario, like WrestleMania or SummerSlam - a big pay-per-view, no question. That chemistry, that strive for greatness, ambition for greatness between the both of us, it'll always be there. So that's what's going to make it special. That's easy, that's like an insurance policy, when in doubt throw me and him together," said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns on a Shield reunion

On the same podcast, Roman Reigns was asked if he would be interested in a Shield reunion. The Universal Champion is not interested in reuniting with The Shield and stated that "it's a one-man show" now.

“No. I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show," said Reigns.

A Shield reunion seems impossible at the moment as Dean Ambrose, who now goes by the ring name Jon Moxley, is currently part of WWE's rival, AEW.

