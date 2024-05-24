Roman Reigns sends big update & more - 3 ways the 'real' Tribal Chief can get involved on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since his loss at WrestleMania, and Solo Sikoa has taken over on SmackDown's biggest heel faction, The Bloodline. Nothing has been heard from the former Tribal Chief, but that could change soon.

Despite being absent from the scene, The Bloodline has repeatedly brought up Roman Reigns over the last few episodes on SmackDown. Tonight, we could see a more impactful involvement from the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Here, we look at three ways Roman Reigns could make his presence felt on WWE SmackDown.

#1 Roman Reigns sends a message via Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has repeatedly insisted that he constantly communicates with Roman Reigns. However, his demeanor towards Paul Heyman and his new approach toward running The Bloodline have suggested otherwise. However, we may see Solo Sikoa finally relay a message from Roman Reigns.

It would be interesting if the former Tribal Chief sent a message to Sikoa demanding he make changes on SmackDown. If not, Sikoa could still use Roman Reigns' name to make a bold decision, forcing the latter to reach out to him sooner rather than later.

#2 Paul Heyman announces Roman Reigns' return plans

Paul Heyman is the most likely source to carry a message from Roman Reigns, but Solo Sikoa is unbothered by the Wiseman's warnings. He has also openly threatened Heyman, which is something Roman Reigns wouldn't appreciate. Thus, we could see the former Undisputed WWE Champion drop the first hints of his return.

We may finally see Paul Heyman receive that call from Roman Reigns on screen, pushing Solo Sikoa into paranoia. This would agitate him further to challenge the former Tribal Chief's authority and set up the long-term Civil War within The Bloodline.

#3 Roman Reigns instructs massive change on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will feature the semi-final for the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. The much-awaited singles bout will see Tama Tonga lock horns with Randy Orton for a spot in the final. The winner of this match will go on to face Gunther for the prestigious King of the Ring crown.

Roman Reigns could pull off a massive power move by instructing a huge change in the abovementioned match. He could order Solo Sikoa to replace Tonga in the semi-final, putting the new Tribal Chief in a tough spot. It's worth noting that The Bloodline has repeatedly interfered with and helped Tonga in the previous rounds of the tournament. But how would things change if Roman Reigns plans a swerve?