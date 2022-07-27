Roman Reigns sends a bold message after WWE RAW

Roman Reigns recently took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to his latest appearance on RAW.

The Tribal Chief was heavily featured on this week's show. Reigns was involved in an in-ring segment with Theory and won a huge Six-Man Tag Team match. He also had an epic staredown with Seth Rollins at the end of the show.

Reigns has put out a tweet reacting to the events of WWE RAW. Check it out below:

"The World’s Most Famous Main Event. #TheOne @TheGarden," he tweeted.

How did fans react to Roman Reigns' tweet?

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and boasts a massive fan following on social media. He has been Universal Champion for about 700 days at this point and is a major merch mover in the WWE Shop.

Fans praised Reigns in the reply section of his latest tweet. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Reigns has been unstoppable and has beaten the very best in WWE over the past two years, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Kevin Owens.

On July 30, 2022, Reigns will take on arch-rival Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The contest is being hyped up as the final encounter between the two behemoths. Reigns recently opened up about his upcoming bout with The Beast Incarnate:

"I hope it's the last time. It hurts. It's brutal, you know, Brock. He's a big old country boy and he's got such a great legitimate background. I mean, he started out as an amateur wrestler. All the way to the collegiate ranks into the UFC as everybody knows Heavyweight Champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over. It's going to be great."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top once the dust has settled at SummerSlam 2022. Roman Reigns is determined to keep his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on his shoulders and will go to great lengths to put Lesnar down for good.

