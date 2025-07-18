Roman Reigns sends two-word warning ahead of SmackDown

Roman Reigns delivered a warning ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran made his surprise return to the company following the Gauntlet Match on this past Monday's edition of RAW.Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and helped Seth Rollins defeat him and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. Reigns attempted to get revenge on the following episode of RAW, but Bron Breakker hit him with multiple Spears before Rollins took out the OTC with a Stomp. The Tribal Chief then disappeared from television following this attack until his return on the red brand earlier this week.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Head of the Table took to Instagram to send a two-word warning, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;Keep talking. #OTC,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Heyman claimed that Roman Reigns &quot;screwed up&quot; with his actions this past Monday night on RAW. Reigns is scheduled to appear on the next two episodes of RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025 next month.Vince Russo comments on Roman Reigns' return to WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' surprising return to the company on this past Monday's episode of RAW.Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo commented on Reigns refusing to help CM Punk up during his return. Punk won a Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam:&quot;When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember.&quot; [From 47:35 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:Reigns planted Bronson Reed with a thunderous Samoan Drop and leveled Bron Breakker with a Superman Punch during his return. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 40-year-old at SummerSlam 2025.