Roman Reigns in serious danger, Legendary WWE Superstar retires after a heartbreaking loss - 5 biggest feuds that can happen in 2023

After a long time, recent WWE storylines have finally started to gain fans' interest. Triple H has added a lot to the ongoing storylines, which has helped in generating curiosity among fans. Thus, it seems realistic to book a few dream rivalries with 'blockbusters' written all over them.

Stories that weave real life with kayfabe, from family battles to supremacy wars, could now entice fans. With that in mind, we look at the biggest WWE feuds that could unfold in 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 The Rock returns at the Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns

There's only one fitting stage for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns - WrestleMania Hollywood, and it could all start in less than two weeks. The most heavily speculated rumors surrounding Royal Rumble 2023 revolve around The Rock's potential return and feud with Roman Reigns. Fans have been hopeful of watching the two superstars square off since Reigns started referring to himself as the Head of the Table.

The Great One has called himself that on several occasions while promoting his movies. While no one expects The Rock to challenge Reigns to dethrone him as the world champion, the two could still feud for the title of 'Head of the Table'.

So far, no WWE Superstar has managed to overcome the threat of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if The Rock will also fall victim to the numbers game, ultimately "acknowledging" the Tribal Chief.

It also leaves room for exciting betrayals, particularly involving Solo Sikoa. Even if the two superstars are not engaged in a title feud, their battle for supremacy within their family will be legendary and one of the most realistic storylines we have seen.

#2 Rey Mysterio retires from WWE after losing to his son Dominik

One of the most shocking betrayals of last year saw Dominik turn on his father, Rey Mysterio, and ally himself with Judgment Day. The faction humiliated Rey on RAW for a number of weeks. Rey Mysterio eventually moved to SmackDown after growing tired of their antics.

But one look on social media will show that Dominik and Rhea Ripley have continued to haunt the Mysterio family off television. Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio might cross paths with Rey in the Royal Rumble match. Will this reignite the feud between father and son?

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs



(I just noticed Rhea reminding Damian to pay attention to Dom... ) Even a hardened con like Dominik Mysterio enjoys having his faction give him some affection!

Dominik has just started to gain the WWE Universe's favor. A good feud with his father with a dramatic result will surely put him on the map. Rey Mysterio might not actually retire. However, it would be poetic to see the most consistent babyface in company history play a small part in his son's big moment.

#3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunite in WWE to destroy Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The best WWE storyline from last year saw Roman Reigns include Sami Zayn in The Bloodline. Zayn proved his loyalty as the Honorary Uce by sacrificing his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens, for the Tribal Chief at Survivor Series. However, things started to look different in the weeks that followed.

Reigns did not look particularly pleased when Sami Zayn became more popular than the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. The Tribal Chief was further angered when Zayn was pinned in their tag team match against KO and John Cena. Although the bond between Zayn and Reigns is adorable, fans have started to see the cracks in their relationship.

To make it worse, Zayn might have finally realized there is some truth in Kevin Owens' statements about Roman Reigns using him. There is surely a lot more left to unfold in this storyline, especially considering that Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Bloodline potentially betraying Sami Zayn would break a million hearts. But it would also leave fans ecstatic as the latter will finally be able to reunite with Kevin Owens in WWE.

The endgame seems to be a title match that will see KO and Zayn dethrone The Usos. It will be exciting to see what twists and turns await us as we inch closer to another memorable moment in one of the best bromances ever seen in pro wrestling.

#4 WWE Universe finally gets the much-awaited feud between Finn Balor and AJ Styles

Winter ❄ @Rated_P1 5 years ago today, we saw AJ Styles vs "The Demon" Finn Bálor for the first time at TLC 2017. An unexpected match that to this day many fans still remember fondly.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles share a history that dates back to their days before WWE. Last year was the first time the creative team committed to developing a feud between the two former Bullet Club leaders.

Styles reunited with The O.C. and recruited Mia Yim to feud with Judgment Day, but that storyline came to a screeching halt when The Phenomenal One suffered an ankle injury.

AJ Styles is currently out of action, but when he eventually returns, there's a reason he's going to feud with Finn Balor again. In 2017, they delivered the match of the night at Tables, Ladders & Chairs, despite the impromptu nature in which it came together.

They can work wonders with a compelling storyline that might finally push the two superstars back into the title picture. Balor recently admitted that he wants to play a heel and finally has a chance to do it right on the main roster. He shares great chemistry with Styles, and their rivalry can also help their factions.

#5 Cody Rhodes dethrones Roman Reigns in WWE

The Rock undoubtedly continues to pose a serious threat to Roman Reigns' dominant reign. However, full-time WWE Superstars are arguably more deserving of a title shot against the top champion at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes probably tops the list after making one of the best returns at last year's Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare's match against Seth Rollins and the feud that followed stole the show for three months despite no title being involved. But Cody has a lot more to his story.

To put things into context, he left the company to make his name, created WWE's biggest competition in decades, and then returned to immortalize his father's legacy.

Ending Roman Reigns' historic run at WrestleMania will establish the American Nightmare as the top draw on the back of an unbeatable real-life story of perseverance.

The Tribal Chief has been the longest reigning champion in the promotion over the last three decades. It would be unforgettable if the biggest babyface dethrones the most dominant heel in the business.

Cody Rhodes will return to Royal Rumble 2023, eight months after he fought with a torn pectoral muscle and defeated Seth Rollins in an epic Hell in a Cell match. Fans believe he has the best shot at winning the Royal Rumble this year. It will be exciting to see if Cody Rhodes can beat 29 other superstars to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

